11 St. Louis area high schools ranked among top 1,000 in country by U.S. News & World Report

Where does your high school fall on the list?

ST. LOUIS — We know just how deep high school pride runs in St. Louis. This year, some schools are able to claim they're among the best in the country according to U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News & World Report recently released its annual ranking of the top high schools in the country, and 11 St. Louis area schools cracked the top 1,000.

The rankings were determined by six key ranking indicators:

- College readiness (30%)

- College Curriculum Breadth (10%)

- Math and Reading Proficiency (20%)

- Math and Reading Performance (20%)

- Under-served Student Performance (10%)

- Graduation Rate (10%)

For a full breakdown of the ranking system click here.

Metro Academic and Classical High School in St. Louis had the highest ranking, coming in at 114 in the national ranks and No. 1 in the state of Missouri.

Clayton High School is ranked No. 205 nationally and No. 2 in Missouri.

Ladue Horton Watkins High School is ranked No. 212 nationally and No. 3 in Missouri.

The other eight St. Louis area schools to crack the top 1,000 are Kirkwood High School, McKinley Classical Leadership Academy, Lafayette High School, Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, Marquette High School, Rockwood Summit High School, Eureka High School and Francis Howell High School.

You can see the full St. Louis area rankings by clicking here.