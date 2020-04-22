3 St. Louis area schools earn national awards

Two schools were named U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools

ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis area schools have been nationally recognized.

The U.S. Department of Education released the names of the 2020 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools, District Sustainability Awardees, and Postsecondary Sustainability Awardees.

In Missouri, two schools were named U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools, including: Sunrise School in De Soto and Mary Institute & Saint Louis Country Day School in St. Louis. In addition, Parkway School District in Chesterfield was named a District Sustainability Awardee.

According to a press release, across the country, 39 schools, 11 districts, and five postsecondary institutions are being honored for their innovative efforts to address the three pillars of the program, which include reducing environmental impact and utility costs, improving health and wellness, and ensuring effective sustainability education.

“I want to congratulate this year’s U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School honorees for a job well done,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “During this unprecedented time, it’s a pleasure to celebrate these bright spots of creativity and to applaud the teachers and local education leaders who have worked to create healthy, sustainable, and innovative learning environments for their students.”

The honorees were named from a pool of candidates nominated by 27 states. The selectees include 28 public schools – among them, three magnet schools and four charter schools – as well as 11 nonpublic schools. Forty-five percent of the 2020 honorees serve a disadvantaged student body.