ST. LOUIS — Eighteen acres of Washington University has a shiny new look. Even the parking garage has that new car smell to it.

The Danforth Campus connects to Forest Park. Previously, the site was mostly parking lots with a few buildings. The new project allowed for two floors of underground parking and a park at street level.

There's a new addition to the art museum, a new welcome building for students and alumni and a cafe all centrally located with a stunning view of historic Brookings Hall.

Executive Vice Chancellor Hank Webber hopes the renovations bring the campus and community together.

"I'm most excited about connecting Danforth campus which is one of the great private jewels of St. Louis to Forest Park which is the great public jewel of St. Louis. And it's our hope that people will walk from the park to the campus and from the campus to the park," he said.

The McKelvey School of Engineering is the last piece of the massive construction puzzle for Wash University. The project is expected to be completed in 2020.

The official dedication will be Oct. 2.

The university recorded the project and created a timelapse. You can watch the full process below.

