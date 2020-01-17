CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Teachers in the Lindbergh School District were surprised with $30,000 in grant money to fund special projects within the district.

The money was raised through different events last year and checks were taken to 60 classrooms on Thursday.

Improved seating, making classroom libraries more diverse and special social emotional lessons are a few of projects this grant money is funding at Truman Middle School.

There’s a project that the entire Truman student body can’t wait to try.

“You guys are going to get bikes in the library,” Megan Vallis, library media specialist said. “You are going to be able to read and ride bikes at the same time.”

Two stationary bikes with desktops will arrive in the library next month thanks to grant money raised by the Lindbergh Schools Foundation.

“Sometimes there's behaviors that wouldn't be there if they could get some of that energy out,” Vallis said. “So, I feel like this can be something they can come down to the library to relieve stress or have a mindful minute.”

Students are already lining up for the first ride.



“I’ve already rolled out some rules,” Vallis said.

Seventh grader Ngandu Shabani is a regular in the library.

“I spend more time in the library than actually in class,” Shabani said. “I am a fidgety type of person and I move a lot. It will be nice to move my legs and I'll be able to read a good book I know I will like.”

He loves history and the community who wants to see him succeed.



“It makes me happy people care about it,” Shabani said.

“Teachers don't get paid that much, teachers don't get enough in their budget to get all of that. People outside of the district pour out their money so kids can learn any way possible.”

