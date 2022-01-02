6th-12th grade students in Edwardsville school district to start semester remote-only

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Patrick Shelton said the spring semester will begin with a week of remote learning for some students.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — All sixth- through 12th-grade students in the Edwardsville Community District 7 School District will start the spring semester with a week of remote learning due to COVID cases among the staff.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Patrick Shelton said the spring semester will begin with a week of remote learning. The district will then re-evaluate to see if in-person learning can continue.

"Unfortunately, this surge has had an impact on our staff and the ability to adequately serve our students," the letter said.

The letter said K-fifth grade students are not affected and will resume in-person learning as planned.

The letter said the FLS and CASTLE students will be in-person in all grade levels, and all special transportation and schedules will remain the same.

The superintendent said athletics will continue, but no spectators will be allowed to attend home games, including parents.

The full message is as follows:

Dear District #7 families,

During the last two weeks while we have been on winter break an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases,

both locally and nationally, has occurred with the omicron variant.

Unfortunately, this surge has had an impact on our staff and the ability to adequately serve our students. As a result, 6th – 12th grade students will begin the second semester remotely on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. This adaptive pause will continue through Friday, January 7, 2022, at which time we will re-evaluate data. At this time, K-5th grade students are unaffected and will begin the second semester as scheduled, but please be advised things could change.

Important information to know now:

Administrators, teachers and support staff will be at their respective schools to provide remote

instruction.

FLS and CASTLE students will be in attendance in all grade levels. All special transportation and

schedules will remain the same.

Students who attend CAVC will continue to do so for their scheduled class periods.

Students who need to pick up devices may contact their school office to schedule a time to pick up a

device.

Athletics will continue through the adaptive pause. However, during this pause, no spectators,

including parents, will be allowed to attend home games.

More specific information from your school and/or grade level will be forthcoming.

Thank you for your continued support as we work through the impact and disruptions of COVID-19.

Sincerely,