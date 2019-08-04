ST. LOUIS — Thanks to a donation from a local non-profit, 89 students at Carnahan High School got a $100 bill for five weeks of perfect attendance.

The school in Dutchtown said 89 students made it to class every day from January 28 to March 1, earning the $100 reward.

It was all part of an attendance incentive program. During the rest of the winter, attendance dropped by about 1.5 percent at the school, but during the competition, attendance went up by about 2 percent.

The rewards were made possible by a donation from The Kwame Foundation, a non-profit that offers mentoring and scholarship opportunities in underserved communities. The non-profit was founded by Kim and Tony Thompson, the CEO of St. Louis construction management firm Kwame Building Group.

Congratulations to all the kids!