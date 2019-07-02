A 13-year-old Virginia boy on the autism spectrum turned his traumatic experiences at school into legislation presented in Washington D.C. late last year.

Alex Campbell told NBC News he was 7-years-old when her was first taken to his school’s “crisis room.” He said it was a converted storage closed that was adapted to hold children who acted out.

A 2016 study by the U.S. Department of Education showed students with disabilities where restrained or placed in seclusion in disproportionately high numbers. Despite only 12 percent of students being classified and having a disability, they accounted for 71 percent of the students restrained and 66 percent of the students placed in seclusion.

Those numbers and accounts like Alex’s led to the Keeping All Students Safe Act, a bill that would ban seclusion and seriously limit the use of restraints in schools that receive federal money.

Bills have been introduced into both houses of Congress and would provide protections not currently in place. Those protections would include requiring schools to document how often and how long students are held in seclusion.

A version of this bill passed through the House back in 2010, but never made it through the Senate.

Alex is not the only child scarred by experiences in seclusion rooms.