ST CHARLES, Mo. — Tina Meier’s daughter Megan took her own life after being bullied. She was 13 years old.

“I, of course, feel her every day,” said Tina Meier. “It started with Megan. This whole thing started with her.”

Since Megan’s death almost 13 years ago, Meier has made it her mission to educate kids, teachers and parents about bullying through a foundation she named after her daughter. This fall, Meier will spread her message to hundreds of Missouri teens. She and her team will host a one-day workshop called “Change Starts with Me”.

“We bring all these kids from all different backgrounds, different schools,” Meier said. “We break this down and talk about how it feels to be left out, how it feels to be angry, made fun of or talking about you behind your back.”

Teens will also learn how to respond when they or someone else is bullied.

“We are very careful in talking about topics that are important and hard, but we also bring it in with, what can we do? How do we get help? How can we make a difference?” Meier said.

About 10 high schools participate in the program every year. The schools bring a team of students, who want to create change and teachers and staff who can help them. At the end of the day, students present ideas about how they will use their new tools in their schools and communities.

“Go out, use your voice, advocate for yourself of another child in a way that you're most comfortable with,” Meier said. “What we want to make sure they understand, yes Megan's story, because that makes a connection with them, but then we want them to use that story and all these experiences to make a change.”

