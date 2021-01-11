Affton and Ritenour schools take a mental health day

"It's the most challenging time of my 10-year career," says Ritenour Superintendent, Chris Kilbride.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — For the past 10 years, Dr. Chris Kilbride has served as the Superintendent of the Ritenour School District. He says this past year has been the hardest of his entire career.

"We're having to reestablish relationships that were impacted significantly this last year," Kilbride tells 5 On Your Side. "That's a load for teachers, principals, and assistant principals and that's the main reason that I think that this year is the most challenging year of my career."

The staffing crisis that has impacted other industries is also taking its toll. Kilbride says the lack of substitute teachers is distressing. Even he, the Superintendent, has had to take on substitute teaching duties. When other teachers have to fill in, Kilbride says it cuts into their regular planning time and impacts student learning.

Since announcing the day off for teachers and staff, Ritenour Schools has taken heat on social media. "The unfortunate reality is that I think we are taking some push back on social media that is just unwarranted," Kilbride adds.

Some parents against the day off say teachers get enough time off already with summer and holiday breaks, but Kilbride argue that is just not true. "That's just not accurate," he urges, "For every one of our teachers, the school day is from 7 to 3, the school night doesn't end until 10 pm. Our staff members are working until late in the evening. They're working on Saturdays and Sundays and I feel very confident to say that without this self care day on Monday, people haven't had a day off in months."