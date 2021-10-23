Another St. Louis school district announces mental health day for students, staff

Affton is giving students and staff Monday, Nov. 1 off from school "to better support the mental wellbeing of our employees and students"

AFFTON, Mo. — Affton School District has announced a mental wellness day for students and staff next month. It comes among a growing trend of schools offering a day off for kids and teachers.

"The challenges we have seen this school year have certainly been unprecedented and overwhelming," said a spokesperson for Affton School District in a press release. "We see our teachers and team members working harder than ever to support students and each other while also balancing increased expectations with less time during disruptions to our teaching and learning environment."

Affton is giving students and staff Monday, Nov. 1 off from school "to better support the mental wellbeing of our employees and students," said the release.

The district will be closed that day and there will be no virtual learning, Affton Early Childcare, or Cougar Care.

Affton isn't the only school district to recently give students and staff an extra break. Ritenour School District also announced a staff self-care day for Nov.1 earlier this week.