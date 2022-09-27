Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary's High School, school leaders say they're working to stay open

In a message to the school community, leaders said they are working on a plan to keep the all-boys school open beyond this year.

ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is planning to close St. Mary's High School at the end of the school year, a statement from the school said Tuesday night.

"We are already working with influential alumni and business leaders to review all alternative options to operate as a Catholic high school independent from the Archdiocese," the statement said.

The school, which is located on South Grand in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood, opened in 1931 as South Side Catholic. According to the school's website, the school sits on a 27-acre campus that also includes collegiate-level sports facilities.

The school's alumni include former MLB player and broadcaster Joe Garagiola, former mayor Francis Slay and car dealership founder Frank J. Bommarito, whose name adorns the campus.

The archdiocese is currently presenting its "All Things New" consolidation plan to members of the church. According to the archdiocese, the plan will bring hard changes like school closures and parish mergers and other, more welcome changes like higher teacher salaries and more affordable tuition.

5 On Your Side has reached out to the archdiocese for comment but has not heard back.

The full statement from the school is as follows:

"Yesterday, we were notified by the Archdiocese of St. Louis that they plan to close St. Mary’s High School at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

"While we are very surprised and disappointed with their decision, the mission of St. Mary’s High School is too vital to our students, our community, and our region to let it go away. We are already working with influential alumni and business leaders to review all alternative options to operate as a Catholic high school independent from the Archdiocese.

"In a matter of hours, the outpouring of support for our school has been overwhelming. St. Mary’s High School has been a permanent fixture on the City’s south side for more than ninety-one years. Our mission to provide young men with a quality college preparatory education has never faltered.