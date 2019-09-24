WENTZVILLE, Mo. —

There is one word that tends to strike fear in any parent with school-aged children: redistricting.

Wentzville, the fastest growing community in our state, is going through the process yet again.

At one of three listening sessions, parents voiced their concerns.

RELATED: Students in Wentzville's School District could be forced to change schools

"It’s all a disaster," said one mother.

On a decision like this, every parent wants a seat at the table.

"Why can’t we build onto the existing schools?" asked another parent.

Ultimately, just one committee will get the permanent marker to redraw the lines in the Wentzville School District.

"It’s not fair," said Melissa Seiffert, a parent at the meeting.

Melissa has been here before.

This could end up being her child's second new elementary school in four years, because of redistricting.

"It’s vital that they build good friendships," said Seiffert.

We could write pages and pages bringing up specific concerns, but the most common outcry involved transportation.

"They’re not taking in consideration bus times and already being short drivers," she said.

On the district's own rubric for how they've drawn the proposed lines, transportation concerns fall close to the bottom in order of importance.

Another mom, Andrea Ebert, said the traffic during school hours is bad enough already.

"Probably 70% of the time this school year my child has been late to school," said Ebert.

Her child's new school would be even further away.

The problem is, the status quo isn't an option either.

Wentzville is currently building two new schools, and if the city continues to grow at the pace it's growing now, this may not be the last time you see district lines redrawn.

It's a reality acknowledged by Wentzville's Superintendent.

"There’s a strong chance this will not be the last time," said Superintendent Curtis Cain.

Cain urges patience.

"It’s still early in the process and we’re collecting a lot of feedback," he said.

Cain said the Boundary Committee will take all of this into consideration during a meeting next month.

In the meantime, Melissa hopes this redistricting looks ahead at least a decade because she doesn't want back at this table any time soon.

"But what are we doing across the board to look at every elementary to make sure every two years we aren’t doing this?" Seiffert asks.

If you couldn't make the meeting, parents can take a survey on the school system's website to provide your feedback.

More local news:

RELATED: These parents had no clue they were living in a former meth lab, now the mom-to-be has tested positive for meth

RELATED: 'It's horrific': Woman's home damaged after 3 cars crash into her lawn in 2 weeks

RELATED: Man charged after shooting sister’s husband outside popular bar in Maplewood