The retention incentive benefit would be $1,000 for all full-time staff and $500 for part-time staff.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Feb. 8, Austin ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde announced her recommendation for a retention incentive benefit of $1,000 for full-time staff and $500 for part-time staff. The money would go to the teachers in recognition of their "outstanding work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a district release.

The $1,000 payment would be given to employees earning less than $150,000, the district's release said. All part-time staff would be eligible for the $500 benefit.

"Elizalde, working collaboratively with the Board of Trustees, has prioritized the need for this additional monetary award as staff continues to persevere through the many challenges of serving students during the pandemic," the district said. "Together, Austin ISD staff have worked to feed students, acquire and distribute technology, build and implement curriculum for both remote and in-person learners, and practice daily health measures to keep the Austin ISD community safe."

The AISD Board of Trustees put the recommendation on its Feb. 11 agenda. If the recommendation is approved, the payments would be sent out in March, according to the district.