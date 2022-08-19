Back to school: Edwardsville welcomes 500 kindergarten

Among the changes this year, all schools will let out early on Wednesdays, starting next week, for staff development.

EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — The 5 On Your Side back-to-school tour continues, as students, parents and staff all over the St. Louis area ease into a new school year.

The 7,300 students in 13 schools that make up the Edwardsville School District returned to school Wednesday, Aug. 17. Among the changes this year, all schools will let out early on Wednesdays, starting next week, for staff development.

“Research has shown that providing teachers with the time to work in collaborative teams has a positive impact on student learning, and we are excited to be kicking off this initiative on Wednesday, Aug. 24,” superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said.

Edwardsville is expanding training for school resource officers and all staff, with a continued focus on safety. Also, all students will wear identification badges at all times in the schools.

District officials also are working with local law enforcement on crisis planning and staff training and re-focusing efforts on a student dress code. That dress code requires that all electronic devices, including cell phones and air pods, are put away during the instructional parts of the day.

In a letter to parents, superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said the district is welcoming about 500 kindergarten students, a sign of good things to come for Edwardsville.