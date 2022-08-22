Back to school: Festus students and staff head back to school this week

Festus recently hired school resource officers for its four buildings.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Students in the Festus School District returned to school Monday morning.

Festus R-VI utilizes four school buildings – Festus Elementary, Intermediate, Middle and High schools – to educate more than 3,350 students.

Superintendent Dr. Nicki Ruess joined 5 On Your Side Monday morning to discuss the recent hiring of school resource officers (SRO) for each of the four buildings. Those SRO’s come through a partnership with the Festus Police Department.

Ruess also said Festus opened a new performing arts center last year.

Football coach A.J. Ofodile said the Festus Tigers varsity football team open their season Friday night in Ste. Genevieve.

Sixth-grade teacher Kari Wenstrom, who has been a teacher in Festus more than 20 years, said the first week of school is dedicated to making sure students are comfortable and back in “school” mode.

“It’s all about making students feel safe,” said Wenstrom.

School board member Doreen Berezowski said she uses her experience as a former teacher to guide her decision-making.