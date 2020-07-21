Back to school plans: What virtual learning might look like

"We’re maximizing students' learning, even if they are in a virtual space," Parkway Assistant Superintendent Kevin Beckner said

ST. LOUIS — Many back to school plans are being released and families are being given different options.

Some students will be able to attend classes through a computer this fall.

Going all virtual: that's what some families can do at Parkway Schools.

If they do, every student will have a schedule.

"They’ll have specific times for their classes, they’ll see their teacher more frequently," Assistant Superintendent Kevin Beckner said.

He explains you can expect a full range of classes. With live instructions and even break out sessions with other students.

"We'll ask students to engage with other students live online since we know that’s quality learning," he added. "We’re maximizing students' learning, even if they are in a virtual space."

Jennings School District offers the same choice.

Superintendent Art McCoy said through Google classrooms, students can interact with their teacher and other classmates.

He tells 5 On Your Side there will be smaller group classes and individualized learning.

But if a parent believes their child needs to go at their own pace, there will be another option.

"We have one through a company and it will let you do it by yourself. All the videos are pre-made, the school teachers grade it and then you get credit through our school system," he said.

St. Louis public schools will also use a similar program. Self-guided online learning through Edmentum.

"Strictly online, standards-based that the students are going on and completing packets of work that have been placed and they have the entire semester," St. Louis Public Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams explained.

SLPS also has another online tool students can use: instructions from district teachers.

While there's no course on how to do full virtual learning, school officials are doing everything they can to give students the best experience.

"We’re going to respond for our kids, we're going to respond for our teachers and do the best job we can," Beckner said.