Back-to-school shoppers turn out early for Missouri sales tax holiday weekend

The break from state sales tax continues until Sunday at midnight.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Just in time for back-to-school shopping, this weekend is a sales tax-free holiday in Missouri. That means you can buy school supplies, kids clothes and computer accessories without having to pay state sales tax.

It’s quite an incentive.

In the parking lot of Target in Florissant, Layla, 11, was asked what she needs for the new school year.

“Folders,” she said. “I really don’t remember the rest. I’m just focused on the clothes.”

Pushing a red grocery cart, Missouri shopper Michele Gilkey said, “I have grandkids and I did not know it was this weekend, so this could be a good time for me to stock up on some notebooks and things.”

Gilkey has merchandise in her cart, but you won’t find any school supplies.

Not yet.

“My daughter does have a whole list,” she said. “I just don’t know what’s on it. It goes on all weekend, right?"

The Missouri sales tax holiday ends Sunday at midnight.

“We’ll probably be back,” said Gilkey.

Taylor Bland explained to a reporter that she goes to school at St. Louis Catholic Academy.

“I think it’s a good time for parents to invest in their kids and we’re thankful for not having to pay taxes on their school supplies this,” said Taylor’s mother, Joslyn Bland said.

Of course, like everything else in life, COVID adds a new wrinkle to the sales tax-free holiday. What happens if you buy all these school supplies, and then your kid’s school has to go virtual due to an outbreak?

“I honestly think they’re probably going to shut down the schools again at some point," Layla’s mother, Heaven Durbala, said, "but I’m hoping they can stay in school because the kids need it.”

Missouri shopper Trina McPherson said, “I just keep it for next year.”

She laughs.