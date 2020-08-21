Ballwin opens academic lab to help parents and students with virtual learning needs

Staff from The Pointe will be there to supervise, not teach. They are leaving the academics up to students' school districts

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Ballwin is stepping in to fill a gap for parents who need help with childcare by opening up an academic lab during school hours.

It's a supervised learning lab at The Pointe where parents can drop off their students to complete their virtual learning outside of the house.

Staff from The Pointe will be there to supervise, not teach. They are leaving the academics up to students' school districts.

Students ages 5-13 can enroll. It's open to anyone. The cost is $40 for residents and $50 for non-residents.

There are brain breaks and lunch time built into each day. Students and staff will be required to follow mask and social distancing guidelines. Classrooms and common spaces will be frequently cleaned.