Belleville school district to transition to in-person learning

The district will transition to in-person learning starting Thursday, Sept. 17

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Belleville Township High School District 201 will transition to in-person learning starting next week.

Dr. Brian Mentzer, superintendent of the school district, made the announcement in a letter to parents on Wednesday.

The district began the school year remotely after the St. Clair County Health Department strongly recommended it.

“While not perfect, I am extremely proud of the efforts made by our faculty and staff, parents, and students. We realize that not coming to school and interacting is difficult for everyone,” Mentzer said in the letter.

The district will be transitioning to in-person learning starting Thursday, Sept. 17. Mentzer said the transition will take place over five weeks and at the end of the five-week period, the district will implement its original fall plan.

“Please understand, our school district is committed to best serving our students in an environment that is safe for students and staff. We feel that this transition allows us to do that, and provides us with the highest probability for success,” Mentzer said.