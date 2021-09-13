St. Louis college ranked 14th best in the country in new US News list

The 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges ranking included several St. Louis area schools on the national and regional lists

ST. LOUIS — A university in St. Louis came in toward the top of the class in the latest rankings of best colleges in America.

Washington University in St. Louis was named the 14th best national university in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges ranking. WashU tied with Brown University – which is an Ivy League school – and Vanderbilt University. WashU was also ranked as the 17th best value school in the country.

Princeton University, Columbia University, Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale University were the five highest-ranked universities in the country.

U.S. News released its 37th annual ranking Monday, letting college students, alumni and loved ones know how their favorite school performed compared to hundreds of others across the country. The U.S. News report evaluated 1,466 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions. The report used 17 factors to determine rankings, including graduation and retention rates, acceptance rate, financial resources per student and faculty resources.

Several other universities in Missouri and Illinois made the grade in the national rankings. The University of Illinois ranked No. 47, Saint Louis University came in at No. 103 and Mizzou wasn’t too far behind at No. 122.

2022 Best National Colleges (St. Louis area schools)

No. 14 Washington University in St. Louis

No. 47 University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign

No. 103 Saint Louis University

No. 122 University of Missouri – Columbia

No. 179 Missouri University of Science and Technology

No. 202 Maryville University of St. Louis

No. 239 University of Missouri – St. Louis

No. 299 Lindenwood University

See the full list of national universities on the U.S. News & World Report’s ranking here.

U.S. News also released separate lists for regional universities. In the Midwest category, Webster University was the top St. Louis area college on the list, coming in at No. 16.

Webster shared a news release after getting the good news Monday morning, adding this is the highest it’s been ranked.

“Webster University continues to be recognized as one of the best institutions in the Midwest because of its superior academics, dedicated faculty and staff and the support we provide for our immensely talented students,” said Webster University Chancellor Elizabeth (Beth) J. Stroble. “This year’s record-setting score shows that we continue to innovate to meet diverse students’ needs.”

2022 Best Regional Universities – Midwest (St. Louis area schools)

No. 16 Webster University

No. 51 Fontbonne University