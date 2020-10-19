Best colleges in Missouri, as ranked by WalletHub

The personal finance website used 30 different data points grouped into seven categories, like student selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes

ST. LOUIS — The school year is only a couple of months underway, but high school seniors already are looking ahead to next year and where they want to go to college.

“Early decision” applications are due on Nov. 1. So, WalletHub dug through the data to figure out which colleges and universities are the best of the best in Missouri and across the country.

The personal finance website used 30 different data points grouped into seven categories, like student selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes. After calculating the numbers, WalletHub said its data determined the best university in Missouri is right here in St. Louis: Washington University.

WashU was first in the state for its graduation rate, gender and racial diversity and student-faculty ratio. The university was No. 2 for post-attendance median salary and admission rate. However, it is one of the most expensive schools to attend; it came in No. 26 for net cost.

Several other St. Louis area universities also made the list. The top 10 schools are listed below.

Top 10 colleges and universities in Missouri, according to WalletHub:

Washington University in St. Louis College of the Ozarks Truman State University William Jewell College Saint Louis University Missouri University of Science and Technology – Rolla Webster University Rockhurst University University of Missouri University of Missouri – St. Louis