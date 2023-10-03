Best Missouri high schools, districts 2024: Where does your school rank?

Niche released its annual best high schools and districts rankings. Here's how Missouri schools ranked.

ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis area high schools and school districts took top spots in a new ranking of Missouri schools. One St. Louis school district even ranked in the top 10 in the country.

Niche, a platform that helps connect colleges and schools with students and families through ratings and profiles, conducts an annual K-12 School and District Ranking list across the country.

The platform creates its rankings each year using data and reviews from teachers, parents and students. Categories that weigh into the rankings include academic achievement, sports, diversity, quality of school administration and more, according to its website. Niche removed all SAT/ACT-related factors from their rankings due to the lessened emphasis on test scores in the college admissions process.

Missouri's best public high schools:

Ladue Horton Watkins High School Clayton High School Lafayette High School Parkway West High School Kirkwood Senior High School Parkway Central High School Marquette Senior High School Rock Bridge High School Metro High School Webster Groves High School

Missouri's best private high schools:

John Burroughs School MICDS - Mary Institute & St. Louis Country Day School Thomas Jefferson School The Pembroke Hill School The Barstow School Columbia Independent School Whitefield School Norte Dame de Sion High School Saint Louis Priory School St. Louis University High School

Missouri's best school districts:

Ladue School District School District of Clayton Kirkwood School District Blue Springs R-IV School District Rockwood R-VI School District Parkway School District Brentwood School District Lee's Summit R-VII School District Webster Groves School District Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District

The Ladue School District ranked 8th-best in the best school districts in America, according to Niche.

Click here to view the full list of best Missouri public and private schools, and school districts. Break down the top Missouri schools list by most diverse, best teachers, best for athletes and more here.

View last year's rankings for the 2023 best Missouri high schools and school districts here.