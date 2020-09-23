Budweiser offering scholarship for Black students to enter brewing industry

The scholarship was named after Anheuser-Busch's first Black female brewmaster in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Budweiser has announced a scholarship for students pursuing careers in brewing.

The brand announced the UNCF Budweiser Natalie Johnson Scholarship on Wednesday. In partnership with the UNCF (United Negro College Fund), Budweiser will award 25 scholarships annually, valued at $4,000 each.

Five intern scholars who receive a paid internship in the AB Brewing/Supply function will receive a $6,000 scholarship toward the final year of earning their degree, according to a press release.

“Anheuser-Busch has a strong foundation when it comes to addressing issues of racial inequality by promoting fundamental civil rights, education opportunities, and economic empowerment within the Black community,” said Monica Rustgi, vice president, marketing for Budweiser. “We’re proud of a 40+ year partnership with the UNCF in support of Black Americans, and we want to do even more to advance economic empowerment in the future.”

To mark the announcement, the brand released a film called “Brewing Change.” The film documents a conversation between Dwyane Wade and Natalie Johnson about opportunities in the brewing industry.

We’re committed to bringing diverse talent to the beer industry with an annual program of 25 brewing scholarships and 5 internships, created in partnership with @UNCF.



Learn more and apply at https://t.co/kQxa0x0Meb.@Dwyanewade pic.twitter.com/3Jg7mUi5nV — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) September 23, 2020

Johnson joined the company as an intern and currently helps lead the brewing function at AB as the company’s first Black female brewmaster in St. Louis.

“I walked through the doors of Anheuser-Busch as an intern, excited and nervous! With lots of hard work and a desire to learn, I eventually became the first black female Senior Brewmaster of our first and largest brewery,” said Johnson. “Today, I am delighted and honored to continue forging a path for young people who can see themselves in my journey. There is still much to do, and I am immensely proud to be at a company that believes in diversity and is leading the way to bring about change.”

Since 2011, the AB Foundation has awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to UNCF, resulting in more than 400 scholarships.

In addition to working with UNCF, AB has partnered with the National Urban League since the 1980s. That partnership has provided more than $1 million in support over the last 5 years, the release said.

“I am extremely excited about this new scholarship program named after the first Black female head St. Louis brewmaster, Natalie Johnson,” said UNCF President Dr. Michael Lomax. “Partnerships like this one move all of us forward towards better futures for us all, and we thank Anheuser-Busch for investing in deserving, talented students who will help pay it forward for others.”