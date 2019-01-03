ST. LOUIS – Have you ever heard of a hip-hop architecture camp? Well, this summer teens will have a chance to find out what it is all about.

The St. Louis County Library is hosting the camp with the goal of “introducing under-represented youth to architecture, urban planning and economic development through the lens of hip-hop culture.”

During the camp, participants will be paired with architects, urban planners, designers and hip-hop artists to design a vision for their communities, according to the press release.

“We are thrilled to provide this unique opportunity again in 2019 for youth to expand their horizons and create a new vision for the St. Louis community and for themselves,” said Kristen Sorth, director of St. Louis County Library.

At the camp, teens will participate in an architectural design competition and rap battle for prizes.

The Hip Hop Architecture Camp is free and lasts one week from June 3–7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Lunch will also be provided.

It will be held at the Natural Bridge Branch at 7606 Natural Bridge Road in Normandy.

The camp is open to teens ages 12-15 and anyone interested in attending the camp will need to submit a short essay when they apply.

The library said 40 students will be selected for the camp and all applications are due by April 15. Click here to apply.

For more information on the camp, call 314-994-3300.