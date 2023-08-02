Citywide Education Plan group meets Wednesday night

The group is forming a blueprint for education in St. Louis, regardless of whether a child attends public or private school.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — People with children in St. Louis schools are gathering Wednesday night for a Citywide Education Plan meeting.

The initiative is designed to form an educational blueprint for students, regardless of what kind of school they attend in St. Louis.

The event will be the third in a series of meetings. During the meeting, members of the public will hear from community leaders and educators from parochial, charter, independent and public schools. It will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday at the O'Fallon Park YMCA, located at 4343 West Florissant Ave.

The most recent meeting was held on Nov. 16.

Board Vice-President and Chairperson of the Board's Ad Hoc Committee Antionette "Toni" Cousins said the purpose of the Citywide Plan for Education is to develop a strategic vision and design for a new education ecosystem for children citywide, no matter where they attend school.

Members of the St. Louis Board of Education have contracted with an engagement firm known as PeopleAreEveryThing.biz to support the development, implementation and evaluation of the project.

The group is expected to release its final plan in June.