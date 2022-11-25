One of two schools at campus hit by St. Louis school shooter repens Monday

Saint Louis Public Schools announced Friday, the high school would be returning to in-person classes after the Oct. 24 school shooting.

ST. LOUIS — Students of Collegiate School for Medicine and Bioscience will return to in-person learning after three weeks of virtual classes following a school shooting in October that killed two people.

Saint Louis Public Schools announced Friday, the high school would be returning to in-person classes after the Oct. 24 shooting that killed a student and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, which shares a campus with Collegiate.

Classes at both schools were canceled for a week after the shooting happened, giving time for students, staff and faculty to heal.

Collegiate started virtual classes on Nov. 7, two weeks after the shooting.

The announcement from the school district said Central VPA would continue with virtual learning, which began on Nov. 14. The district has not released the plan for Central VPA students' return to campus.