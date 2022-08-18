Back to school: Collinsville district has big renovation plans

Collinsville Community Unit School District 10 is made up of 13 schools.

COLLINSVILLE, Illinois — 5 On Your Side is going back to school!

Over two weeks in August, 5 On Your Side is helping students from area school districts kick off their new school year.

Thursday, students and parents woke up early in Collinsville!

Their first day of school was complicated by a major water main break which forced staff members to make sure kids had access to bottled water.

The big story for the 13 schools in Collinsville Community Unit School District 10 is a groundbreaking, new construction, landscaping and painting.

Here are some of the highlights:

A new Caseyville elementary school and a classroom addition at Dorris Intermediate.

Collinsville High School phase 2 construction includes a renovation to the boy’s locker room and work on Fletcher Gymnasium.

The Webster Elementary renovation includes flooring abatement and HVAC work.

Work is also being done at Kreitner, Maryville and Twin Echo.