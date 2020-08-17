'It's inevitable' | Collinsville school district employees test positive for COVID-19

The district said it will start school Tuesday, as planned

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Employees within the Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 have tested positive for COVID-19, the district confirmed Monday.

The district would not comment on how many employees have tested positive or what their positions are within the district, citing privacy concerns.

"With 700+ employees and 15 facilities, it's inevitable that people in our district will test positive based on the scope of the pandemic," the district said in a news release. "That's why we have worked for months with public health officials to devise a response plan based in IDPH [Illinois Department of Public Health] guidelines."

The district said it will start school Tuesday, as planned. Students will return to school under a hybrid/blended model in which they will have days of in-person instruction and online instruction.