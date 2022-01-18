Collinsville district shortens school day, students return to in-person learning

Each school will dismiss a half hour early every day.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Schools in the St. Louis area have been trying to adjust learning plans so lessons don’t stop during a surge in COVID cases in the community.

Collinsville School District officials have decided to bring kids back into the classroom on Tuesday with some new changes.

This comes after the district took an “adaptive pause” and asked families to keep kids home for remote learning because of a spike in COVID cases and quarantines.

Now, the district has a new plan.

The district is adopting a shortened school schedule. Each school will dismiss a half hour early every day.

The superintendent said the early dismissal will give staff more time to balance combined in-person and live instruction for students who are absent because of COVID.

The district is adopting the CDC’s new 5-day quarantine guidance after a COVID exposure or testing positive.

All students and staff who were positive on or before Wednesday, Jan. 12, and close contacts on or before Jan. 12 can come back to school in-person on Tuesday.

This new schedule will be used every day through Feb. 4.

Masks are required inside all school buildings.

In a letter to parents, the Collinsville superintendent said the plan is to return to the normal schedule on Monday, Feb. 7.

Elementary schools will be getting out at 2:15 p.m. for the next three weeks, with the exception of Webster Elementary. That school will be dismissed at 2 p.m.

Dorris Intermediate School is being let out at 3:05 p.m.

Collinsville Middle School students will finish at 3 p.m. Collinsville High School is dismissing students at 2:25 p.m.