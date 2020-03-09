'Joy and frustration' | Metro East students switch from virtual to in-person learning

Students and staff in the Collinsville Community Unit School District 10 will begin the hybrid learning plan next week

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Students and staff in the Collinsville school district will head back to the classroom Tuesday in a hybrid model after going to an all-virtual model last month.

In August, the district went completely online after a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Metro East. Since then, the district has been monitoring the situation and made the decision to implement its "hybrid/blended learning" plan Superintendent Mark Skertich said in a letter.

Depending on their last names, students will either go to school on Tuesdays and Thursdays or Wednesday and Fridays. All students will learn online on Mondays.

"I understand this decision will be met with joy and frustration," Skertich wrote in the letter, which was sent out Thursday morning. "Trying to balance students’ educational needs while living in a pandemic is a constant struggle and one that appears to have no end in sight.

"Regardless, our goal is to keep students and employees safe AND provide the best education we can to our students by following Building Logistic Plans that include - small class sizes, cleaning protocols, the use of PPE and social distancing as outlined in our Return to Learning Plan."

Last month, the district confirmed staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.