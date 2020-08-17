Collinsville School District switches to all-virtual as COVID-19 cases rise in Metro East

The change goes into effect on Aug. 18

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A Metro East school district has decided to go all-virtual as COVID-19 cases in the area are on the rise.

Collinsville Community Unit School District No. 10 Superintendent Dr. Mark B. Skertich announced it’ll switch from its hybrid model to all-virtual on Aug. 18.

“Today our Board of Education and district administration closely studied the current COVID-19 metrics in Madison and St. Clair Counties. Over the weekend, the continued rise in the rate of positive cases in our communities resulted in the State of Illinois placing restrictions on our region that go into effect tomorrow, August 18, 2020,” Dr. Skertich said.

Dr. Skertich said the district is switching to districtwide remote learning immediately. He also said there were also reported cases of district staff who tested positive for the virus.

“We understand this last-minute decision will create hardships for our students, parents and staff, but we continue to operate with the safety of our students and staff as our first priority. Our Return to Learning plan was built with quick changes like this in mind as we respond to an ever changing public health situation,” he added.

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 18

● Students in grades 7-12 at Collinsville High School and Collinsville Middle School will be in the 100% remote learning model.

● Grades K-6 will hold their previously scheduled student/parent orientation and small group meetings as planned on Tuesday and Wednesday. K-6 students will begin 100% remote learning on Aug. 20.

Remote learning will continue through at least Sept. 4. The district said it will consider county health metrics the week of Aug. 31 and will announce on Sept. 3 if the district can transition back to its hybrid model after Labor Day.

“We are frustrated and saddened by these events. Our goal has always been in-person instruction for our students. We want to remind everyone that by strictly adhering to public health guidelines such as wearing a mask, proper hand hygiene, avoiding crowds and staying home if you feel ill, we can move toward getting our students and staff back in their classrooms,” Dr. Skertich said.