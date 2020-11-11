St. Louis Community College moves most classes online as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The college said classes that can't shift to virtual lecture format will continue to meet on campus

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Community College announced on Tuesday that it'll move most of its classes to all online as COVID-19 cases in the area are on the rise.

According to a post from the college, all classes with an on-campus component that can shift to the live virtual lecture formant will transition online beginning Nov. 16. The college said classes that can't shift will continue to meet on campus.

The college expects the precautions to remain in place for a few weeks after Thanksgiving break.

"While this shift to LVL classes may feel disappointing and disruptive, it is necessary for the health and safety of the STLCC community. Please continue to wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands regularly. For more information regarding this update and our safety procedures, please visit stlcc.edu/COVID-19," the college said on its Facebook.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported several record breaking numbers on Tuesday for COVID-19 data in the area.

Dr. Alex Garza - the incident commander of the task force - said the virus is spreading too quickly in the area.

Several school districts in the St. Louis area recently made the decision to go back to virtual learning for some students.

According to the Associated Press, the state’s health director told a legislative panel that he thinks getting back to normal in Missouri will involve an effective vaccine, whose first doses might be coming soon.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams told the House Special Committee on Disease Control and Prevention that he expects Pfizer Inc.'s new COVID-19 vaccine to be ready for limited distribution by mid-December.