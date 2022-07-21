East St. Louis High School ditches school uniforms

A clear backpack policy is also starting for high and middle school students next school year.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Starting next school year East St. Louis High School students no longer have to wear a uniform, now they will have to abide by a dress code.

“We anticipate our students are very excited about a dress code instead of a uniform,” Sydney Stigge-Kaufman said. “We salute those students who have been advocating for this over the past several years.”

Rising freshman C’Narii Griffin said he’s ready to come clean for his high school debut.

“Pretty excited, new classes, new teachers, new friends,” Griffin said. “I get to express myself, show people my real colors, show them how I really am.”

A district spokesperson hopes the change will boost morale at schools.

Leaders are also hoping the new clear backpack policy for middle and high school students improve safety.

Lizzie Osborne is happy extra steps are being taken to protect her five grandchildren in the district.

“It's a good thing because now they can see into the bookbags to see what they have,” the grandmother of five said. “It's better protecting our children as well as myself.”

Studies show a clear bag doesn't mean campuses are safe. District leaders say metal detectors, bag checks and other methods will still be utilized to ensure safety.