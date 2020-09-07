Edwardsville school district announces reopening plans

The district said there are some details that haven’t been finalized yet but released a “snapshot” of what families should expect when the school reopens

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 recently sent a letter to families within the district announcing plans for reopening for the school year.

The district said it has developed the plan based on feedback from parents, collaboration with staff and communication with the Illinois Board of Education and state and local health departments.

The district said there are some details that haven’t been finalized yet but released a “snapshot” of what families should expect when the school reopens.

Some key takeaways from the plan:

The district will incorporate guidelines from state and local health departments All staff and students will be required to wear masks inside the school and on the bus. Visitors to the school will be limited. Staff and students will be required to have a health screening before entering the building. Students will be spaced apart in classrooms. Classrooms will be disinfected daily. Students will be limited to groups of 50. Hand sanitizing stations will be in multiple locations.

Daily in-person learning will begin Aug. 13 for all grades Parents will also have the open of virtual learning. Click here to register your child for in-person or virtual learning. Parents have until July 17 to register.

The in-person academic day will be shortened Edwardsville High School to begin at 7:20 a.m. and end at 11:50 a.m. Liberty and Lincoln Middle to begin at 8 a.m. and end at 12:40 a.m. All elementary schools to begin at 9:15 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m.



Click here for more information on the district's reopening plan.