Emerson delivers thousands of STEM kits to St. Louis County school districts

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Emerson delivered more than 6,000 Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) activity kits to elementary and middle schools in the Ferguson-Florissant and Jennings school districts.

Students and families in those districts will be able to pick up their own STEM kits from their schools as they prepare for virtual learning.

The donation is part of Emerson’s “We Love STEM” initiative, which is in its sixth year.

The kits are meant to provide students with hands-on learning experiences despite the challenges of remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic, a press release stated.

Each kit includes step-by-step tutorials, packed with all the supplies needed to conduct three different STEM-related experiments.

“Our sixth annual STEM survey showed that 9 out of 10 parents said hands-on experiences and experiments boosted their child’s interest in math and science, but fewer than 4 in 10 parents have been able to do these hands-on experiences in the remote learning environment,” said Emerson President Mike Train. “It is critical to support our community as parents and teachers navigate the beginning of a challenging school year. We are committed to being a good neighbor and hope these STEM activity kits will help children continue building their love of STEM.”

Instructions for the activities using common household items will be made available for families on Emerson’s STEM hub.