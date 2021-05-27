Experiment from 2 Lindbergh students getting launched into space

Biraj Pokhrel and Dylan Rice came up with an experiment to test the effect of space travel on 3D printing. Now, NASA's going to launch it into space.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Lindbergh students will soon see their years of hard work launched into space as a part of a global program.

Biraj Pokhrel and Dylan Rice are Lindbergh High School students. They started their project as eighth-graders back in 2019. During their Design Time class at Sperreng Middle School, they came up with an experiment to determine the impact of the space travel environment — including temperature, G-force and solar radiation — on commercial 3D printer plastic.

Four experiments from the Design Time class were invited to apply for the global Cubes in Space program, but Pokhrel and Rice's was the only one of the four to be selected.

The Cubes in Space SR-7 mission is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center- Wallops Flight Facility on Thursday, June 24. The launch will be livestreamed on NASA’s Ustream channel and on www.cubesinspace.com.

When the rocket returns to Earth, the experiment will be returned to the students to examine the results.