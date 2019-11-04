ST. LOUIS — A father and his son are hoping to put a stop to what they call a bullying problem at an elementary school in the Parkway School District.

The father is calling on the school to make it stop not only for his son's safety but for other kids going through the same thing.

"I'm tired of it, it's happening day in and day out," said Matthew Bell's son.

But his son, a 4th grader at Wren Hollow Elementary, said he's not the only one getting bullied.

"It just keeps happening, they keep doing it and think it's funny," Bell's son said.

It's bothered him so much he doesn't want to go to school anymore.

"I mean that just doesn't need to happen, so I'm just wondering how much can you take of people physically assaulting each other before these kids aren't here no more," said Bell.

The last straw came when his son came home with a bloody lip a couple months ago.

"He was getting a sip out of the water fountain at the end of the day at school and the kid slammed his face down on the water fountain and he comes out with a bloody lip all upset," explained Bell.

A parkway schools spokesperson said the school was aware of that incident and the student "immediately received consequences."

But Bell said the bullying hasn't stopped.

"I'm just tired of dealing with it, and with him feeling unsafe he shouldn't have to feel unsafe," added Bell.

In a statement, the school said they're "Not aware of any additional incidents involving these students and encourage parents and students to immediately report any inappropriate behavior."

Bell said he gets that kids will be kids, but says the bullying is happening too often and often going unpunished.

"Everybody is going to have instances where they lose focus and a bad issue happens, but it's just the day in and day out, day in and day out where something happens," added Bell.

The school also said because of the Family Educational Rights to Privacy Act or FERPA, there are unique facts and circumstances they can't share with other families or the public.

"I just want to see it stop, that's all I want," said Bell's son.

Full statement from Parkway Schools:

"There was an incident on the soccer field this week, where one student displayed their middle finger to another. We are also aware of name calling and a physical altercation earlier this year directed at the same student. The students who violated our discipline immediately received consequences for their behavior as does any student who violates Parkway’s discipline policy.



We are not aware of any additional incidents involving these students and encourage parents and students to immediately report any inappropriate behavior so we can investigate and put additional plans in place to keep students safe.



It is important to note that details of individual student discipline incidents are private information according to the Family Educational Rights to Privacy Act of 1974 (FERPA). Therefore, there are unique facts and circumstances in each case that we cannot share with other families or the public. In every situation, our first priority is always the physical and emotional safety of all our children."

