Ferguson-Florissant School District 'strongly considering' starting school year completely online

A letter to parents asked for their feedback on holding the first quarter of the school year online

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Ferguson-Florissant School District said in a letter sent to parents Tuesday that it is "strongly considering" starting out the school year entirely online.

The plan would be for school to begin completely online on Aug. 25 and continue online through the end of the first quarter on Oct. 21, the letter said. The district's board of education met in a work session on Saturday to discuss the possibility due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis region.

St. Louis County reported a single-day record of new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 243 additional cases.

The letter also asked for parents' feedback on the idea.

"The Board and administration will continue to monitor conditions during that time to determine the safest course of action as we move through the rest of the school year," the letter said.

There are no statewide health mandates for K-12 schools to follow as they reopen, but the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has provided some strategies that schools can implement to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, St. Louis County leaders released a “back to school” plan that it said districts could use as they decide how classrooms and schools will look when the school year begins.

Below is the full letter sent to parents:

"Greetings Ferguson-Florissant Family,

The Board of Education met in a work session this past Saturday to discuss plans for opening schools for the 2020-2021 school year, and in light of current conditions with the COVID virus and rising number of cases, the Board is strongly considering opening school 100% virtually (online) on August 25. School would continue online through the end of the first quarter on October 21. The Board and administration will continue to monitor conditions during that time to determine the safest course of action as we move through the rest of the school year.