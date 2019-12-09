FESTUS, Mo. — A Festus High School student was arrested Thursday morning after school officials said the student had an airsoft gun and three small knives in his car on campus.

A message from the Festus R-VI School District said a student told administrators that another student was talking about having a gun on campus. The message said the student, a junior, was taken out of class, and the student's car was searched.

Inside the car, they found an airsoft-style BB gun, three small knives and a pair of brass knuckles. A Festus police officer working at the school as a resource officer took the student into custody.

The message commended the student for quickly reporting the incident.

"The R-VI School District will not tolerate any type of behavior that threatens student and staff safety," the message said.

More local news:

RELATED: Here's when fall colors are expected to peak in Missouri and Illinois

RELATED: Bon Appétit names 2 St. Louis spots as ‘best new restaurants’ of 2019

RELATED: 3-year-old boy dies after shooting in north St. Louis County