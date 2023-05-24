Fire damages East St. Louis Sr. High School overnight, classes still in session Wednesday

Classes at the high school will remain in session, and Wednesday night's commencement ceremony will go on as planned.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Flames broke out at East St. Louis Senior High School late Tuesday night, causing damage to part of the building.

The East St. Louis Fire Department promptly responded and was able to contain the fire in an area of the school's career and technical education wing, according to an announcement on East St. Louis School District 189's website.

At the scene, a school maintenance person told 5 On Your Side that the fire started on the north side of the school where shop classes take place. Outside of the building, two sheds students built in recent months caught fire. One of the sheds burnt completely to the ground.

Classes at the high school will remain in session Wednesday, according to the school district, and classrooms affected by the fire will be relocated to other areas of the building.

The Class of 2023 Commencement Ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium will go on as planned.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Wednesday.