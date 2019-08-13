GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Students in the Granite City School District will get a little bit more summer vacation due to the damage caused by flash flooding on Monday.

A post on Granite City School District Facebook page said the new first day of school will be Monday, August 19. Students were scheduled to return to school on Thursday.

The post said events like freshman orientation, meet the teacher and extra-curricular events will continue as previously scheduled.

Flash flooding has turned roads into rivers Monday morning in Granite City after heavy rains in the area.

RELATED: School rushes to clean up from flash flood before first day

RELATED: Cleanup begins after flash flooding in Granite City

RELATED: Cars and drivers stranded after flash flooding in Granite City

RELATED: Duke Bakery closed after flash flood in Granite City

RELATED: Flash flooding leads to water rescues along Riverview Drive