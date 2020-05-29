x
Fontbonne University offers free online courses to new students

Students will be able to take up to two online courses for free this summer
ST. LOUIS — Fontbonne University is offering free online courses for incoming freshmen and transfer students who enroll in the fall 2020 semester.

Students will be able to take up to two online courses for free this summer.

The courses include:

  • Special Topics: Drive-In Literature: Heroes, Villains, & Special Effects
  • U.S. and Missouri Constitutions
  • Human Sexuality
  • Art Appreciation
  • Essential Concepts for Health and Fitness
  • Information Literacy in Higher Education
  • Computer Applications: Spreadsheet
  • Principles of Micro Economics
  • United States History Since 1865
  • Contemporary Moral Issues
  • Introduction to Psychology

“Students who choose to take advantage of this special offer will have a unique opportunity to save money while also getting a head start on earning their college degree,” said Jenny Chism, Fontbonne’s interim associate vice president of admission.

Fontbonne is also waiving SAT/ACT testing requirements for fall 2020 applicants, according to a press release.

Incoming freshman will still be required to have a 2.75 GPA or higher, submit official high school transcripts and complete an application, which is free.

