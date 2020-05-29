Fontbonne University offers free online courses to new students

Students will be able to take up to two online courses for free this summer

ST. LOUIS — Fontbonne University is offering free online courses for incoming freshmen and transfer students who enroll in the fall 2020 semester.



The courses include:

Special Topics: Drive-In Literature: Heroes, Villains, & Special Effects

U.S. and Missouri Constitutions

Human Sexuality

Art Appreciation

Essential Concepts for Health and Fitness

Information Literacy in Higher Education

Computer Applications: Spreadsheet

Principles of Micro Economics

United States History Since 1865

Contemporary Moral Issues

Introduction to Psychology

“Students who choose to take advantage of this special offer will have a unique opportunity to save money while also getting a head start on earning their college degree,” said Jenny Chism, Fontbonne’s interim associate vice president of admission.

Fontbonne is also waiving SAT/ACT testing requirements for fall 2020 applicants, according to a press release.

Incoming freshman will still be required to have a 2.75 GPA or higher, submit official high school transcripts and complete an application, which is free.

