Former Harris-Stowe president remembered as 'icon, trailblazer and change agent'

"Dr. Givens was always going to share history, knowledge and wisdom," said LaTonia Collins Smith.

ST. LOUIS — "Dr. Givens was one that never met a stranger," said LaTonia Collins Smith, the Interim President at Harris-Stowe State University.

Henry Givens was also a proud St. Louis native. Harris Stowe's highly-respected President Emeritus passed away early Tuesday morning. He was 90 years old.

He attended St. Louis Public Schools and later earned degrees from Lincoln, St. Louis and Harvard universities.

Givens began his career as a teacher in the Webster Groves School District and became principal of the first prototype of a magnet school in the nation.

"He wanted to make sure that young people received the best education whether that was in kindergarten through 12th or in higher education," said LaTonia Collins Smith.

GIvens achieved many firsts.

In 1973, he became the first African-American assistant commissioner of Missouri's Department of Education.

Six years later, the man, many describe as a "life-long learner and pioneer," was tapped as president of Harris-Stowe State College.

"Icon, change agent, trailblazer, giant, that's how I remembered him," Collins Smith said.

The "giant" for education is credited with saving Harris-Stowe from closure.

Givens served the university for three decades.

"For him to serve and lead this institution for 32 years, yes, that's phenomenal," Collins Smith said.

Under Givens' leadership, the St. Louis college gained university status, tripled its student population and grew from one building with only one degree to eight facilities and 14-degree programs.

Givens highlighted his accomplishments, challenges and transforming Harris-Stowe in his book, "Taming Troubled Waters."

Before retiring in 2011, Givens would become the longest-serving president of any university in Missouri. The main campus and university's administration building are both named in his honor.

"Just an amazing man," said Harris-Stowe graduate Nikola Johnson.

Johnson received the Henry Givens Scholarship.

"You would not forget his personality because he had a great personality. Dr. Givens was always helping not only the students, but the staff as well," said Nikola Johnson.

"We will always love him. He created a legacy," Collins Smith said.

Givens also served on several boards and he received more than 125 local, state and national awards and recognitions, including honorary doctorate degrees from St. Louis University, Lincoln University and Washington University-St. Louis.