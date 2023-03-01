Fort Zumwalt middle school closed Wednesday as crews tackle nearby building fire

O'FALLON, Mo. — Classes at North Middle School in O'Fallon, Missouri, are canceled Wednesday while first responders work to contain a fire at a nearby business.
According to a Fort Zumwalt School District spokesperson, the closure at North Middle School is a precautionary measure taken under the guidance of emergency management officials. First responders are working to contain a fire at Bill's Service Center, located at 509 Sonderen St.
All other schools in the district will remain in session Wednesday, the spokesperson said.
