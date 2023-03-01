x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Fort Zumwalt middle school closed Wednesday as crews tackle nearby building fire

North Middle School will be closed Wednesday as firefighters work to contain a fire at the nearby Bill's Service Center.
Credit: wavebreak3 - stock.adobe.com
978299

O'FALLON, Mo. — Classes at North Middle School in O'Fallon, Missouri, are canceled Wednesday while first responders work to contain a fire at a nearby business.

According to a Fort Zumwalt School District spokesperson, the closure at North Middle School is a precautionary measure taken under the guidance of emergency management officials. First responders are working to contain a fire at Bill's Service Center, located at 509 Sonderen St.

All other schools in the district will remain in session Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Missouri Excel Centers equip 2nd-chance students with high school diplomas

Before You Leave, Check This Out