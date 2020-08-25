High demand for virtual learning delays the start of school for Fort Zumwalt

"It had nothing to do with us not being ready, but we had more virtual students than we planned," Superintendent Dr. DuBray said

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — More than 18,000 students in St. Charles County have summer break for one more week.

Fort Zumwalt School District delayed the start of school from Aug. 24 to the 31, due to the high demand of virtual learning.

Dr. Bernard DuBray said through surveys, the district expected 10% of students going virtual.

Two surveys were sent out over the last few months.

From those answers, they expected around 2,000 students to enroll.

But when the deadline for online registration on July 31 hit, they realized 3,500 students chose virtual learning. Instead of 10%, it was more like 20%.

"We had to reschedule them into our online program. With a large number of virtual students, it took time to do that and it took students out of existing classes and consequently, it was nothing we could get accomplished before August 24th. It had nothing to do with us not being ready, but we had more virtual students than we planned," Dr. DuBray explained.

He said counselors worked hard, "It took time to get that done, our counselors worked day and night."

Michelle Buckley, mom of two little girls at Westhoff Elementary, is adjusting to the last minute changes.

"That’s part of the parent’s frustration, less than two weeks they changed it," Buckley said.

She said she's just trying to roll with the punches.

"It’s definitely a strain on the parents who are working and non-working all together," she added.

But Buckley is trying to stay positive, "Really, we are being hopeful and optimistic."

So is Fort Zumwalt West senior Ella Brown. She said she understands the reason for the delayed start.

"I am happy to wait another week and enjoy summer, if that means I go back on Monday, they’ll be more prepared."

Brown added, she's staying patient, as administrators are trying to create a safe learning experience for them.

"They are doing the best that they can and we just need to accept that to the fullest," she said.

As the school year starts on Monday, Dr. DuBray is asking for any bus drivers that are interested to come forward. He said this is their biggest need and they will be short starting the school year.

"Bus drivers are needed!" Dr. DuBray said.

They have 150 buses and 200 drivers. Right now with stand by’s, which are fill ins, they are 26 drivers short.

They just hired five drivers who are in training, which will take about two to three weeks to get their commercial driver's license.