ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A Fort Zumwalt coach is accused of touching several girls and saying inappropriate things about their mothers while coaching them.

He’s back at school and coaching only boys after a state investigation. Fort Zumwalt Superintendent Dr. Bernard DuBray said two female student-athletes made allegations against the Fort Zumwalt South High School coach in January.

They said he would say inappropriate things about their moms and slap them on their rear ends during practice.

The coach was placed on paid administrative leave while the Missouri Department of Social Services investigated. State investigators determined that the coach did not do anything wrong.

He returned to work on Feb. 18. The superintendent said the coach has now been directed to only coach boys out of an abundance of caution.

A parent who said he has first-hand knowledge of the situation does not feel like investigators did a good enough job looking into the allegations. He also said parents throughout the school district should’ve been notified about the start and end of the investigation.