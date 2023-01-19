Fox C-6 School District eyes 4-day school week to cut costs

The proposal could potentially save the district a million dollars a year as it faces a $6 million shortfall next year.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A local school district says it’s time to re-think the school week. Instead of sending kids to school five days a week, Fox C-6 schools are considering doing it four days a week.

Now, parents are reacting. It all boils down to dollars and cents. Fox C-6 wouldn't be the first local school district to do it. They would join Grandview, Sunrise, and Crystal City schools in Jefferson County. Warren County is doing it too.

For some Fox C-6 parents, it seemed to come out of nowhere.

"It's kind of shocking,” parent Travis Lintner said, not expecting to hear the superintendent backing a plan for four-day school weeks.

Superintendent Paul Fregeau told school board members Wednesday, the district needs to cut costs quickly for the upcoming school year.

"We're going to need to adjust our expenditures significantly to help mitigate this projected deficit,” he said.

His plan is to cut the school week from five days to four days a week could potentially save the district a million dollars a year.

Lintner has a second-grade daughter in the district and has some questions about the proposal.

“Talking about learning loss and mental health issues, you wonder if it's the best route," he said. "Children who are in kindergarten, first grade, second grade, them being home by themselves for families that have both working parents is going to be a struggle,” he said.

Fox C-6 would be the second largest school district in Missouri to go to four-day school weeks. The Independence School District is making the switch next school year.

"We do find that absenteeism does go down for both students and teachers on a four-day school week,” said Christine McDonald with Education Plus.

EducationPlus is a voluntary, membership-driven organization with 60 member school districts in the St. Louis metropolitan area that helps districts share ideas and resources.

Still, she said it’s too early to know all of the pros and cons but there are factors for schools to consider.

"Some school districts may use that fifth day for teachers to use that time to plan or grade papers. They may also use that time for students who need some interventions and some supports."

On the other hand...

"Sometimes we’re trying to prepare students for the real world and there’s not always a four-day work week in the real world,” McDonald added.

It's not a done deal for Fox and parents say they'll be eying the plan closely.

"I think we’re still developing our opinions because there's a lot to look at with that,” Lintner said.

Fregeau says he can save the district $6 million next year by also cutting some 35 staff positions and not purchasing any new school buses. School leaders will meet two times next month.