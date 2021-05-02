Francis Howell school board approves modified cuts, saving 20 teacher jobs

In a statement, the district said it discovered the district would be receiving additional relief funds, so the cuts did not need to be as extensive

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The board of the Francis Howell School District approved a modified plan to cut the budget.

The plan, which was approved Thursday night, would cut the district's budget by $5.3 million by cutting 48 teacher positions, 80 support staff jobs and four school administrators.

The new plan is a slimmed-down version of the original proposal that would have cut the budget by $6.9 million, and eliminated an additional 20 teacher jobs.

In a statement, the district said it discovered the district would be receiving additional relief funds, so the cuts did not need to be as extensive.

"We learned early this week that the District will receive some additional one-time money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund, and just today verified that these funds can be used for operating expenses, including staff salaries," the statement said.

A spokeswoman for the district said 52 teachers have already announced their resignation or retirement, more than the 48 called for in the approved plan.