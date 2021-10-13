Francis Howell elementary students will remain masked-up

"I don't think it's appropriate to mandate masks at any level," said Francis Howell North sophomore Grand Kilen

WELDON SPRING, Mo. — In just 10 minutes, the Francis Howell School Board voted to extend the district's current mask mandate for students from pre-K through sixth grade.

Wearing a mask will also remain optional for seventh- through 12th-graders.

All students in the Francis Howell School District are still required to put on a mask while riding on school buses.

Currently, there are more than 16,000 kids in the school district.

Wednesday night, more than a dozen parents turned out for what the board called "a procedural meeting."

Francis Howell North sophomore Grant Kilen was there with his mom.

"I don't think it's appropriate to mandate masks at any level, but I'm glad they're not requiring them for me and my friends," said Kilen.

"Next week the board's going to review full COVID data like they do at every board meeting and make a decision what to do about the mask mandate going forward, " said Jennifer Jolls, the director of communications for the Francis Howell School District.

As of today, 43 students and 12 staff members in the St. Charles County school district have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three hundred students are currently in quarantine.

Francis Howell's elementary teachers and staff must also continue wearing masks when they're around pre-K through sixth-graders.