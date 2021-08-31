Some Granite City students could miss school due to bus driver shortage

The superintendent said the problem would likely continue and grow

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Some Granite City students will not be able to take the bus to school this week due to a shortage of drivers and the district is asking parents to find other means of transportation.

From Tuesday, Aug. 31 through Friday, Sept. 3, the district will provide bus transportation only for students in kindergarten through fourth grades and special education students in kindergarten through 12th grades, according to a letter posted on the district's website.

Students in fifth through 12th grade who are unable to find transportation will be granted excused absences and will be able to make up school work, the letter says.

The district contracts out its bus service to a bus company, Illinois Central, and it is working with the company to reevaluate current routes and consider other options to provide transportation.

"However, despite these efforts, we anticipate this problem to continue and possibly grow," the letter says. "We will continue to work with the Illinois State Board of Education, our Regional Board of Education and our bus company to find a long-term solution."

Other school districts in the St. Louis area have faced bus driver shortages, prompting them to change their routes and services.